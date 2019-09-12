Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Two memorandums of cooperation were signed between Azerbaijan and Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region at the end of the Azerbaijani-Russian business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The memorandums of cooperation were signed between the Azerbaijan Wine Producers and Exporters Association and Sverdlovsk Region’s VINAZ LLC, as well as between the Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan and Sverdlovsk Region’s TEN Group of companies.

Following the business forum, bilateral meetings were held between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.

