BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The 10th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum will be held in Moscow on November 22-23, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

Azerbaijani and Russian officials and businessmen will participate in the two-day event.

The extended meetings of the Azerbaijan-Russia and Russia-Azerbaijan working councils, round table discussions on industrial, tourism, agricultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as a plenary meeting will be organized as part of the forum.

Moreover, during the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to Moscow, the Azerbaijan pavilion will open at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source