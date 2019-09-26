Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Baku hosted the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, Trend reports on Sept. 26 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

While delivering speech at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov spoke about the current state and prospects of military-technical cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the development of relations in this sphere.

The parties reviewed the current state of military-technical cooperation and determined the main areas of activity for 2020.

The “Protocol of the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” was signed following the meeting.

