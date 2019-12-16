BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

A ROPAX (roll-on/roll-off passenger) ferry, named Azerbaijan, will be commissioned in May 2020, Head of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) Press Service Mehman Mehdiyev told Trend.

According to Mehdiyev, the ferry will make it possible to transport rail cars, cargo, as well as up to 100 passengers.

“The next stage in the construction of the new ROPAX Azerbaijan ferry has been completed. The length of the unique vessel is 154.5 meters, width – 17.7 meters, speed – 14 knots. The ferry is capable of transporting 56 rail cars, 50 trucks and 100 passengers. The concept of this vessel, the crew of which consists of 30 people, was developed jointly by the Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau and experienced ASCO specialists,” Mehdiyev said.

According to the head of the press service, the remaining construction and installation work will be continued in the side building of the shipyard. For this purpose, the ship has been immersed in water.

The Azerbaijan ferry, along with another vessels under construction, will make an important contribution to the transport of transit goods through the Caspian Sea along the East-West transport corridor.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source