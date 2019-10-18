Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

In Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020, 1.369 billion manat ($806.958 million) have been allocated for healthcare expenses, reads Azerbaijan’s draft state and consolidated budgets for 2020, Trend reports Oct. 18.

The draft noted that compared with 2019, healthcare expenses will increase by 326.5 million manat ($192.443 million), or 31.3 percent.

In accordance with the document, the share of healthcare expenses in the state budget expenditure for 2020 will make 5.1 percent, which is 1 percentage point more than in 2019.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Oct. 18)

