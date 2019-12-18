BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption has kicked off in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Trend reports Dec. 18.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation consisting of employees of the country’s General Prosecutor’s Office, foreign and interior ministries, led by deputy prosecutor general, Head of Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

Speaking at the event, Kamran Aliyev said that the fight against corruption in Azerbaijan is an important component of development strategy based on the strong political will of President Ilham Aliyev.

The principles of openness, transparency and responsibility are in the core of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development policy, said the head of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate.

Kamran Aliyev also informed the meeting participants in detail about anti-corruption measures in Azerbaijan, including the model of ASAN Service (a state agency for public services to Azerbaijani citizens), which is an example of successful anti-corruption policy, and spoke about the activities of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate, which is the main prosecution body specialized in this sphere, as well as cooperation with international organizations in this direction.

The head of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate said that Azerbaijan has successfully completed the first stage in connection with the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption, and the successful implementation of the second consolidated stage continues.

Bilateral meetings with delegations of several countries were also held as part of the conference, and a number of important documents was signed.

Thus, as part of the event, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the Tunisian delegation led by President of the Tunisian National Anti-Corruption Authority Chawki Tabib.

During the meeting, various aspects of the fight against corruption were discussed, including the prospects for cooperation in this area. A memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan’s Anti-Corruption General Directorate and the Tunisian National Anti-Corruption Authority.

In addition, a bilateral meeting was held between the Azerbaijani delegation and the delegation led by Officer-in-Charge of the International Anti-Corruption Academy Christiane Pohn-Hufnagl.

Christiane Pohn-Hufnagl noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is one of the most active members of the organization, and expressed gratitude to the state for the contribution made to the structure’s activity.

In turn, Kamran Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is widely represented in the organization’s academic programs, and this plays an important role in improving the professionalism of employees. As part of the meeting, the corresponding document was signed on the implementation of the master’s program in trainings of the International Anti-Corruption Academy in April 2020 in Baku.

Along with this, members of the Azerbaijani delegation took an active part in various discussions and meetings organized as part of the event.

Bilateral and multilateral meetings with delegations from Italy, Mongolia, Belgium, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine and other countries were also held as part of the conference. During the meetings, participants were provided with materials on anti-corruption measures in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source