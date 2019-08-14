Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC repairs the Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power station along with the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant within the Rehabilitation Program, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy.

Four of six hydraulic power units at the station should be repaired. For this reason, the repair and restoration work was launched at the sixth hydraulic power unit, which was stopped in 2017. The corresponding equipment is being installed. The work is planned to be completed in late August. Afterwards, the similar work will be launched on other three faulty hydraulic power units.

An additional autotransformer with a voltage of 220/110 kilovolts and a power of 200 megavolts / amperes has been installed at the station within the Rehabilitation Program.

Some 320 meters of a 220-kilovolt underground cable line and 300 meters of a 110-kilovolt overhead power line stretched over Kura river have been laid.

The autotransformer has been also equipped with a modern relay protection and automation system. The first autotransformer worked without interruption during more than four years because an additional transformer was not connected to the 220/110 kilovolt section. This increased the risk of an accident.

After transferring the load to an additional autotransformer, the necessary repair work was conducted without the risk of disruption to the power supply of Mingachevir and its surroundings.

After completion of the repair and restoration work at Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Station within the Rehabilitation Program in 2020, the reliability and stability of the station will be improved and the initial capacity will be restored.

