Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani people have solemnly celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century recently, which is a masterpiece of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remarks in Baku at the event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the creation of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Yusif Mammadaliyev of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 2.

“The triumphal march of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy, launched through the Contract of the Century, very quickly led Azerbaijan out of a deep crisis into the stage of socio-economic development, turning the country into a leading country in the region,” he said.

Abdullayev stressed that oil and gas projects being implemented on the initiative and active participation of Azerbaijan became an inseparable part of the oil strategy, and Azerbaijan was recognized as a reliable exporter of energy carriers in the world.

