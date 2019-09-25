Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

A lot of work has been carried out in Azerbaijan to expand transport and logistics capabilities, World Bank’s regional director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus said.

Molineus made the remarks in Baku at the meeting with chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Trend reports referring to the company.

He emphasized the importance of further cooperation.

In turn, Gurbanov spoke about the large-scale work carried out in recent years to turn Azerbaijan into a major transit and logistics center, modernize the country’s railways and the full functioning of international and regional transport projects.

The prospects and priorities of cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the WB, WB’s participation in financing the project of reconstruction of the Alat-Astara railway line, which is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, were discussed.

WB Executive Director for Azerbaijan Werner Gruber and Country Manager for the WB Azerbaijan Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi also attended the meeting.

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source