Organizational issues, along with the other current issues, were discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports.

Through structural and personnel reforms, the company’s department of public relations was abolished and a press secretariat was formed instead.

Natavan Bayramova was appointed head of the press secretary by the relevant order of the chairman of the company Javid Gurbanov.

