Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Certain tax benefits may be applied for the private medical facilities in Azerbaijan, Musa Guliyev, deputy chairman of the committee on healthcare of the Azerbaijani parliament, said.

Guliyev made the remarks at the event entitled “Medical Business Forum: Current Situation and Prospects” in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 20.

“The medical institutions, both involved in the supply of medicines and private medical institutions, should use these benefits,” he said.

Guliyev noted that it would be advisable to increase tax benefits by 8-10 percent.

“I would like us to raise the issue with the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Azerbaijani parliament,” he said.

“The state should treat the private educational and medical institutions differently and support them,” he said. “We must make our proposals to simplify this work.”

“Today, the state should support the private sector in the sphere of attracting medical technologies to the country,” Guliyev added. “This support can be rendered both by tax cuts and subsidies.”

He also offered to apply the benefits for individual doctors involved in private medical practice.

