Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan is preparing a plan for the development of administrative regions that are part of the Ganja-Gazakh Economic Region, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

The process and results of working out plans for the development of administrative regions that are part of the Ganja-Gazakh Economic Region were presented at the event “Regional Development in Azerbaijan” held Sept. 26 in Naftalan city.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is implementing the project jointly with the European Union and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The acting head of Naftalan city Arzu Mammadov spoke about the tasks aimed at the successful implementation of the plans within the State Program on the socio-economic development of the regions of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023.

The development plan of the Dashkesan region was also presented as an example at the event.

