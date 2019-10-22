BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The issue of approving the agreement “On exchange and protection of classified information between the Azerbaijani government and the Polish government” was discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Oct. 22.

During the discussions, the MPs stressed that the document will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

After the discussions, the document was put to the vote and approved.

