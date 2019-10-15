Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

On the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work in the sphere of improving combat readiness and the social and living conditions of military personnel of the Air Force continues, Trend reports Oct. 15 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On Oct. 15, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry took part in the opening of a control point of the most advanced multifunctional Air Force Radar Station, designed to strengthen control over Azerbaijan’s airspace and timely detect air targets.

The minister of defense inquired about the operational characteristics of the equipment and technical facilities installed at the Radar Station control point.

The minister was informed that the infrastructure built there created broad conditions for the timely and accurate fulfillment of combat missions. The Radar Station can be used both in stationary and mobile order depending on the tactical circumstances.

It was reported that this Spanish-made Radar Station that meets NATO standards is also used by the armies of the Alliance member countries.

During the demonstration of the technical capabilities of the Radar Station, it was noted that radar aids provide for the detection, determination of flight parameters and tracking of aerodynamic objects such as airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.

Then the minister of defense viewed the headquarters building, the soldiers’ barracks, the mess hall, the food warehouse, the medical point, the laundry room, the boiler room, the office and administrative premises, as well as other facilities and equipment located on the territory that has the relevant infrastructure.

It was reported that the conditions created there will serve for better and more efficient fulfillment by military personnel the tasks facing the military unit.

