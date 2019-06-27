Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The cancellation of licenses for the implementation of tourism activities in Azerbaijan caused a revival in this area, but there were also abuses, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He said that there was once again the necessity to create a mechanism to control the work of travel agencies. Saying that for this, the agency is working to create a state registry, Naghiyev added that in preparing this mechanism, the interests of travel companies will be taken into account, and effective mechanisms regulated by law will be prepared.

“We support an environment of healthy competition, public initiatives, and we believe that public control and joint activities are important for the market,” said Naghiyev.

He added that one of the main goals is also the training of specialized professional personnel.

“Everyone should be interested in increasing the level of services provided to tourists. Tourism is a sphere of complex services and its development depends on the level and quality of services,” he said.

