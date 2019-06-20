Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

A draft law “On joining the Charter of the International Committee of Military Medicine” was considered at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on defense, security and the fight against corruption on June 19, Trend reports.

Briefing the MPs on the task on the agenda, First Vice-Speaker and Committee Chairman Ziyafat Asgarov informed them about the history of the creation of the structure, the report said.

Asgarov said that the purpose of creating the organization in the 20s of the last century, after the First World War, was to establish cooperation between the military medical services of different countries.

He noted that in 1920, during a meeting of the associations of medical officers of the US, it was proposed to address this issue. The Belgian government supported the practical development of the concept, and in 1921, the foundation of the first permanent committee of the international military medical and pharmaceutical congresses was laid in Brussels, Asgarov said.

Since the beginning of its activities, the purpose of the standing committee has been to support and develop professional cooperation throughout the world to the benefit of the wounded and sick of the armed forces in peacetime and wartime, he noted. All of this also complies with the principles of the international Geneva Convention, he added.

In conclusion, Asgarov summarized his speech, saying that the document fully meets the interests of Azerbaijan.

The committee recommended the draft law for consideration at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

