Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade – Trend:

While delivering speech at the 16th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov proposed to organize a video conference to increase the effectiveness of the commission between the meetings, Trend reports on Oct. 9.

“Such a format, amid the preparation of the next meeting of the commission, involves an expanded interaction of the two parties of the commission,” Shahbazov said. “The meetings of the commission are held once a year.”

Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev approved this proposal and agreed to consider the issue of holding a conference in this format as of the first quarter of 2020.

