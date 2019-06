Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has joined the Charter of the International Committee of Military Medicine, Trend reports.

This issue has been recently discussed at the extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The MPs stressed the importance of Azerbaijan joining the charter.

After the voting, the corresponding bill was passed.

