Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has hosted bilateral consultations with Iran on Caspian Sea issues, Trend reports on Sept. 17 referring to the ministry.

The Azerbaijani side was represented by deputy minister, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for border and the Caspian Sea issues Khalaf Khalafov, and the Iranian side was represented by the head of the Main Directorate of the Foreign Ministry, Iran’s Special Representative for Caspian Sea issues Reza Nazar Ahari.

During the meeting, the parties at first discussed the issue of establishing the Secretariat of the Framework Convention for the Environmental Protection of the Caspian Sea. The importance of the activities of the secretariat in terms of the effectiveness of the convention was noted.

As part of the consultations, an exchange of views was held regarding the date of the next meeting of the high-level working group on Caspian Sea issues, as well as the issues that will be on the agenda of the meeting.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

