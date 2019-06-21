Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC (AIC) and the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the educational and scientific fields, Trend reports referring to AIC on June 21.

The memorandum was signed by director general of AIC Kamran Nabizade and rector of UNEC Adalat Muradov.

The document aims at the cooperation in determining the basis for the development of the non-oil sector, conducting joint research and implementing programs, developing business ideas of the students, supporting innovative initiatives, start-ups and their practical application, and the students’ internship in the Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Important points of this cooperation are the inclusion of UNEC graduates into the base of specialists of AIC, the allocation of scholarships by the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation to three UNEC students and conducting training courses by UNEC teachers to raise the level of skills of specialists of the Corporation.

