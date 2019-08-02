Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 101.8 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in July 2019, which is 9.8 times more than in July 2018 (10.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity), Trend reports referring to Azerenergy OJSC on Aug. 2.

The main reasons were the crisis caused as a result of the accident in the power system in July 2018, as well as the measures to restore the lost power in the power sector within the “Rehabilitation Program” and ensure the reliability of the power system this year.

The generation of electricity also increased. Some 2.13 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated in Azerbaijan in July 2019, which are 50 million kilowatt hours or 2.4 percent more than last July.

Some 1.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported in 2018 compared to 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours in 2017.

The main electricity producer in Azerbaijan is Azerenergy.

The capacity of the country’s generating system is 7,172.6 megawatts, which allows generating about 24 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

