BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

From January through September 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, Azerbaijan’s export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks increased by 85 percent, plastic and plastic products – by 59 percent, cotton fiber – by 38 percent, chemical products – by 35 percent, cotton yarn – by 32 percent, fruits and vegetables – by 14 percent, sugar – by 12 percent and electricity – by 6 percent, Trend reports referring to the Export Review of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Non-oil sector exports in September 2019 amounted to $136 million, which is by $22 million, or 19 percent, more than in the same period last year. Most non-oil products were exported to Russia ($38.5 million), Turkey ($25.4 million), Switzerland ($13.9 million), Georgia ($12.5 million) and China ($5.4 million).

The first place in the export of non-oil products in September 2019 was held by gold ($13.1 million), the second place – peeled hazelnuts ($11.7 million), and the third – unprocessed aluminum ($8.1 million).

