Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade – Trend:

According to the updated Henley & Partners Passport Index published on October 1, which includes the changes in the visa-free regime of the countries in the fourth quarter of 2019, Azerbaijan climbed two spots ranking 76th, Trend reports referring to Henley & Partners.

However, the number of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens remained the same – 66 destinations during three months, while the advancement in the rating occurred due to a decrease in the indicators of other countries.

Neighboring countries of Azerbaijan have not achieved great progress. Russian citizens can now visit Sierra Leone without a visa. Presently, the Russians can visit 117 countries without a visa. The indicators of Kazakhstan remained the same – 75 visa-free countries. The total number of visa-free destinations for Turkey reaches 112.

The three leaders also remained unchanged. Japan and Singapore hold the first places in the Index. The citizens of these countries can visit 190 out of 227 possible destinations without a visa. Germany, Finland and South Korea ranked second. The citizens of these countries can visit 188 countries without a visa. Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg still rank third. The citizens of these countries can visit 187 countries without a visa.

The Henley & Partners Passport Index, formerly known as the Visa Restrictions Index (renamed in 2018), is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source