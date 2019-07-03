Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan plays a very important role in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, an observer from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Viengkeo Souksavatdy told Trend at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The observer noted that Azerbaijan is making great efforts to carry out the work of the committee.

He said that Azerbaijan ideally combines all the best that exists in the east and the west. The observer added that being a representative of a landlocked country, he and his delegation are delighted to be on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source