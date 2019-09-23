Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

The State Examination Center of Azerbaijan is hosting the 45th International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) Annual Conference. The six-day conference is themed “Assessment and Decision-making: Individual and Institutional Solutions”.

The IAEA 2019 will officially open at Fairmont Hotel Baku on September 23, bringing together more than 300 delegates from 55 countries. It will feature a number of sessions, focusing on Policy-making, Higher education, Assessment systems, standards, methods and strategies, Diagnostic assessment, Psychological assessment, Classroom assessment, Language assessment, Assessment review systems, Assessment reforms, Teacher training and assessment, Testing in primary education, Validity, Quality assurance in testing, and other topics. On September 27, post-conference workshops will be held.

The conference will provide an opportunity for researchers and practitioners to share their understandings of current processes and findings, as well as to look at possibilities for setting-up new trends in assessment and decision-making.

On September 22, pre-conference workshops were held as part of the IAEA 2019. The workshops provided an insight into several topics, including “How to develop a tailor-made training course for sustainable transformation of education and assessment towards 21st century functional literacy”; “Is Assessment Fair? | Cambridge Assessment”; and “RCEC review system for the quality of examination”. The workshops were conducted by leading scientists and researchers, including Nico Dieteren of Cito, the Netherlands, Isabel Nisbet and Stuart D. Shaw of Cambridge Assessment, and Arnold Brouwer of RCEC, the Netherlands.

In 2007, Azerbaijan State Examination Center hosted the 33rd International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) Annual Conference. It was elected a member of the IAEA Executive Committee in 2008.

