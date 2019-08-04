Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the country with the highest percentage of people aged 25 to 29 in Europe, as written in an article published in MDS business journal with reference to Eurostat, Trend reports.

In Azerbaijan, some 9.4 percent of the population is part of the millennial generation, as stated in the report.

The European countries with the largest number of millennials include Malta, where they make up 8.4 percent, followed by Albania at 8.2 percent and Iceland at 8 percent.

Meanwhile, 10 years ago, Turkey used to be one of the countries on the continent with the largest number of people aged 25 to 29, with 9 percent of the total population. Today, millennials make up 7.7 percent of Turkey’s population.

It was further noted that millennials make up 6.4 percent of the population in Germany, 5.8 percent in France, and 6.9 percent in the UK. In Spain and Italy, millennials represent 5.4 percent of the total population, which is one of the lowest percentages in the continent.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source