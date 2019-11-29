BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Azerbaijan is Germany’s most important economic and trade partner in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said.

The deputy minister made the remarks at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend reports from the event.

Because mechanisms are being implemented in Azerbaijan to support entrepreneurship, in particular small and medium-sized businesses, the competitiveness and stability of the non-oil sector of the economy are increasing, and foreign economic relations are also strengthening, it is safe to say that Azerbaijan-Germany trade relations are developing dynamically, Safarov said.

Dynamic development of these relations is based on the growth of trade between the two countries in recent years and the increase in investment opportunities between the two countries, the organization of mutual visits at the highest level, as well as in the possibility of doing business in Azerbaijan and promoting Azerbaijan’s brand in Germany, the deputy minister noted.

“All this activity greatly contributes to the expansion of trade relations between the two countries and diversification of national economy,” Safarov added. “Therefore, Azerbaijan highly appreciates building and expansion of trade relations with Germany in the field of digitalization of economy, high technology, creative industry and innovation.”

Along with studying the German experience in the field of innovation, an important goal is also to borrow experience, and this joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community helps in this, the deputy minister said.

