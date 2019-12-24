BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia within the eighth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers in Tbilisi, Trend reports on Dec. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Gakharia warmly welcomed Mammadyarov and invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to visit Georgia in 2020.

While speaking about the prospects of cooperation within various international organizations, the Georgian prime minister thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity.

In turn, Mammadyarov touched upon the strategic relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of the further development of these relations.

The two sides discussed the basis for further development of bilateral relations, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan export oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and other regional cooperation projects between the two countries.

The sides stressed that these projects contribute to the establishment of stability and security in the region as a whole.

The sides stressed that both countries have the potential to implement energy projects in the field of renewable energy sources.

The ministers exchanged views on the activity of the relevant state commissions on delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia and stressed that the next meeting of the commission on delimitation of the state border will be held soon.

The parties also exchanged the views on a number of issues on the global security agenda.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source