The main goal of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry is bilateral economic cooperation and development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and France, director of the Chamber Zibar Huseynova said.

Huseynova made the remark in Baku at the business meeting of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports.

The director added that the advocacy activities of the Chamber influences both the companies operating within the Chamber and the wider business community.

Huseynova stressed that the every month, the Chamber organizes official events on pressing issues, at which assistance is offered to the member-companies in developing the business through their platform.

The Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been operating since 2016. Presently, the Chamber has over 60 local, French and international member companies.

The business meeting of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry is being held in Baku on Jan. 24.

