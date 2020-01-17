BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The management and senior officials of Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency paid working visits to France, Belgium, Georgia, Russia, Argentina, Belarus, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2019, Chairman of the agency Goshgar Tahmazli said.

Tahmazli made remark in Baku at a reporting conference on the results of 2019, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

“The working meetings were held with representatives of a number of international and national organizations within the visits,” the chairman said. “As a result, relations of cooperation with the European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organization, the World Organization for Animal Health and the EU Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety were expanded.”

“The Agency signed cooperation agreements with two countries and one organization and 15 draft agreements with 12 countries were developed within bilateral cooperation,” Tahmazli said.

“The draft international agreements on cooperation in the field of food safety, veterinary medicine, quarantine and plant protection have been submitted to eight countries for review,” the chairman said. “Signing of contracts related to these spheres will simplify the export of food products from Azerbaijan to these countries.”

The Agency also took part in the Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition – World Food Azerbaijan-2019 on May 15, 2019.

At the same time, the Agency held the second International Food Safety Conference in Baku in 2019, which was attended by over 250 delegates from 25 countries.

During the year, the employees of the Agency took part in 44 international events and attended 16 international training courses in the country and abroad.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source