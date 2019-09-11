Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) signed a project document on the procurement and implementation of the Debt Management and Financial Analysis System (DMFAS) program, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The 36-month project will be financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The project will contribute to the achievement of strategic goals in a functional structure, and is aimed at improving the accounting for public debt and guarantees.

The main objective of the DMFAS program is to ensure more efficient public debt management for sustainable economic growth, better governance and poverty alleviation, as well as more transparent and accurate reporting on external and internal spheres.

The DMFAS currently helps securely manage credit information with ministries of finance and central banks in about 60 countries.

