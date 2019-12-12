BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

The 2nd and 3rd stages of modernization and reconstruction project of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR are underway, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

As a result of the work carried out as part of the project, in 2021-2022, there are plans to produce diesel and gasoline fuel that meets Euro 5 standard, which will serve to significantly reduce harmful emissions by vehicles, according to the report.

The modernization of the refinery will make significant contribution to environmental protection, as more than 80 percent of such emissions in Azerbaijan occur precisely as a result of the operation of vehicles.

One of the main goals of the project is to improve the environmental situation in Baku. In production processes, mainly during the operation of old units, a number of environmental risks for the environment arises, and modernization will allow minimizing such risks. To this end, the introduction of modern technologies that meet international standards is envisaged.

Also, in 2024-2025, there are plans to complete the work to increase production volumes to 7.5 million tons.

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, founded in 1953, is located on the Absheron peninsula, and is one of the biggest oil refineries in South Caucasus.

The annual capacity of the refinery varies within 4-6 million tons, with the prospect of increasing to 10 million tons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source