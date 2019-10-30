BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Persimmon is grown in 21 districts of Azerbaijan, and last year its exports reached 200,000 tons, Chairman of Azerbaijan Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters Gadir Yusifov told Trend.

According to the chairman, last year, revenues from persimmon exports amounted to $114 million.

“This year, the yield is also good, and we plan to harvest about 200,000 tons of persimmons. Currently, seedlings are being grown and the area where persimmons will be planted has been expanded,” Yusifov said.

“Five years ago, a new variety was brought from Spain, and the crop of this variety has been harvested for several years. The Spanish persimmon variety is planted in all districts where this crop is grown. In terms of the yield, it practically does not lag behind local varieties. It is able to adapt to climatic conditions, and does not need special care,” the chairman noted.

He added that Azerbaijan’s persimmon exports have already begun to Arab countries, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus and Kazakhstan, almost on daily basis.

