Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reaffirms its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders as it is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the so-called “local elections” held in the Crimea peninsula, Trend reports.

“Therefore, the Republic of Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize any “elections” which are conducted without consent of the government of Ukraine,” she said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source