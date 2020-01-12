BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As many as 2,431 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

“The candidacies of 2,354 people have already been approved,” the chairman added.

“As many as 2,247 of them have received the signatory lists, 1,764 returned those lists and 934 have been registered,” Panahov said.

