BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As many as 2,416 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 9, Trend reports.

Panahov said that the candidacies of 2,305 people have already been approved.

“As many as 2,193 of them have received the signatory lists, 1,255 returned those lists and 689 have been registered,” head of CEC added.

“Among the registered candidates, 227 people were nominated by 20 political parties,” Panahov said.

