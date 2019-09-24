Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China have achieved significant success in economic cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, Trend reports referring to the Chinese media.

“Azerbaijan’s red wines are regularly supplied from Baku to Urumqi,” the Chinese media reported citing deputy general director of the foreign trade department of Xinjiang Yema Group Wang Wei as saying.

“The company has imported 30,000 bottles of red wine since September 2018,” he said.

Wei stressed that most of Chinese tourists like Azerbaijan’s red wine so much that they order it by mail and send it as gifts to friends and relatives throughout China.

“Besides the direct flights, Azerbaijani traders also have more opportunities for trading through the Sino-European freight train between Urumqi and Italy’s Naples,” he added.

Wei also stressed that the Azerbaijani companies intend to import chemicals and other products from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

