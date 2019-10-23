BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund, operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, has allocated 631,000 manat ($371,176) to entrepreneurs of the Ganja-Gazakh economic region to finance the investment projects in the field of livestock and gardening, as well as the production of bakery products, Trend reports on Oct. 23 referring to the ministry.

Up to 50 job places will be created in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district as a result of the implementation of these projects.

In general, over the entire period of the fund’s activity, soft loans worth 290 million manat ($170 million) were issued to finance 7,000 investment projects in the Ganja-Gazakh economic region, including the loans issued directly during the event in Goranboy district.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 23)

