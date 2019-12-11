BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

“Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program, implemented by AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, was honored with “Infrastructure project of the year” award at 4th International Forum “Time of Innovation 2019” held in Baku.

Baku hosted an event on international innovation cooperation as part of the 4th International forum “Time of Innovation 2019”. The representatives of local and foreign companies discussed the application of innovations in various fields, current trends while providing practical examples.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, General Director of AzerTelecom, participated at the event spoke about the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program currently carried out by the company, its contribution to the innovation medium and establishment of digital ecosystem. He informed the audience about the infrastructure projects – laying of fiber-optic cable through Azerbaijan – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – Turkmenistan routes along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, leading to the creation of a digital telecommunication corridor (Digital Silk Road) between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, in the next phase turning Baku into the Internet Exchange Point (IXP), establishment of large regional Data center in the country. He added that each stage of the program will contribute to the application of innovations in the country. “The program will allow Azerbaijan to become regional digital hub, in addition to its status as energy and transport center. We have recently established a Public-Private Partnership Consortium with the participation of AzerTelecom and within the Consortium we are working to ensure that the Consortium contributes to the improvement of Azerbaijan’s position as the Digital Hub in the region and further enhancement of the application of digital technologies in various fields”, Mr. Allahverdiyev noted.

The international forum also included the 9th Annual Innovation Prize “Time of Innovation” – an independent award presented for the best projects in introducing and developing innovations in various fields. “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program, implemented by AzerTelecom, received “Infrastructure project of the year” award.

Representatives and heads of leading companies from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan took part in the international forum held on December 4-7.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network. The company provides a range of advanced telecom services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom carries out “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” (ADH) program to turn Azerbaijan into the digital hub. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country’s National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture.

