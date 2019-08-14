Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerigaz Production Union of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) is considering the issue of providing two more settlements with gas within the project of supplying gas to the country’s districts, Trend reports on Aug. 14 referring to Azerigaz.

Some 300 houses on the territory, known as the “Vagonny settlement” in Mingachevir district, will be provided with gas in accordance with the recommendations of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, as well as with the appeals made by local residents and executive bodies.

Moreover, taking into account the proximity to Vizazamin village of Lerik district, which is being provided with gas, a project of supplying gas to Janganavud village of this district is being prepared. The work is scheduled for late August.

