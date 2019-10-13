Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Samir Ali – Trend:

At a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Ashgabat city, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, having reasonably explained who was Garegin Nzhdeh, serving the fascists, vehemently answered not only to Nikol Pashinyan, but to the whole Armenia, Elman Mammadov, Azerbaijani MP, former head of the Khojaly region’s executive power, told Trend.

“At the high-level international events, the Azerbaijani president regularly, based on facts, reveals the truth about Armenia’s leadership,” Mammadov said. “At such events, the Azerbaijani president tears off their masks, showing their true faces, but, unfortunately, the Armenian leadership doesn’t learn lessons from this. Having decently answered to Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, President Ilham Aliyev in Ashgabat once again revealed the true essence of the Armenian leadership’s policy. Referring to historical sources, the Azerbaijani president once again on the facts reminded about the cooperation of Garegin Nzhdeh with the Nazis, thereby declaring to the whole world that Armenian politicians have been living with fascist ideology since the last century.”

Mammadov added that the head of the Azerbaijani state proved that the Armenian authorities were always guided by the fascist ideology, which is confirmed by the genocide and massacre of the Turks and Muslims.

“They still live by this ideology, a concrete confirmation of which is the six-meter monument of Nzhdeh, erected in the center of Yerevan,” Mammadov noted. “The slogan of Garegin Nzhdeh was “Who dies for Germany, dies for Armenia.” This suggests that the ideology of fascist Germany, used by Nzhdeh and his minions, today is shared by the ruling Armenian party.”

The Azerbaijani MP added that in his speech at a meeting in Ashgabat, President Ilham Aliyev revealed another fact, thereby sending a message to those who defend Armenia.

“The head of state reminded that the Soviet army would have been left without the fuel so necessary for victory if there had not been Baku oil,” the MP noted. “This was an appropriate fact and a reminder to those who defend Armenia so that they wouldn’t forget the past, be fair and wouldn’t protect the Nazis. I think that this decisive position of the head of the Azerbaijani state once again revealed Armenia’s true face, by blowing Pashinyan’s allegations to smithereens.”

In turn, Azerbaijani MP, member of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili told Trend that the decisive position of the Azerbaijani president serves the interests of all the peoples of the region.

The MP noted that the propaganda of fascist ideas and the glorification of fascists is the most dangerous trend of our time.

“Armenia is one of the few countries where a monument to fascist Garegin Nzhdeh was erected and which elevated him to the rank of a national hero,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “Nzhdeh’s connection with the fascists, his role in creating the 25,000th Armenian legion, its struggle against the Soviet army, formed from representatives of the peoples of the USSR, active participation in the genocide of Jews, is incontrovertible, and this has been documented and proven. In 1918-1921, atrocities led by Garegin Nzhdeh were committed against Azerbaijanis in Zangezur region. Erecting the monument to this Nazi criminal in Armenia, first of all, stems from the essence of the Armenian government, the fact that it is a carrier of fascist ideas. With the same fascist ideas they committed murder of the Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Mirkishili emphasized that raising this issue at the meeting of the heads of state of the CIS countries in Ashgabat, substantiating it with historical facts and urging the current Armenian government to demolish the aforementioned monument became a call to erase this disgraceful spot in the territory of CIS countries, which gave more than 20 million lives in the fight against fascism.

“This has also become an appeal so that the Armenian government would respect its people who fought against fascism, as well as stop the poisoning of the consciousness of modern Armenian youth by the ideas of fascism,” the MP said. “As a country interested in peace, prosperity and peaceful coexistence in the region, Azerbaijan is against the flourishing of fascist ideas in Armenia and considers it a terrible threat to the whole humanity. The decisive position of President Ilham Aliyev, as a responsible leader, interested in the future of the region, serves the interests all peoples of the region.”

On October 10-11, 2019, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was on a working visit to Turkmenistan to participate in a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

