BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In connection with the municipal elections scheduled for Dec. 23 in Azerbaijan, distribution of devices reading information from chips to the district election commissions will be completed within three days, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Dec. 18.

Gasimov noted that devices for reading information from chips and software for them will be distributed to all district election commissions.

“After that, district election commissions will distribute these devices to polling stations,” Gasimov added. “All test work with the devices has already been done. Before the municipal elections, all polling stations will be provided with such devices.”

