Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas, the newly appointed Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current status of relations and stressed the importance of the student-teacher exchange in order to increase the people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas noted that Colombia is keen on development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields and mentioned that he would spare no efforts on further enhancement of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas every success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting Ambassador Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

