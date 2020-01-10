BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, emphasized the importance of expanding this cooperation.

The Azerbaijani minister, touching upon the military-political situation in the region, emphasized the continuation of the aggressive policy of Armenia and stressed that official Yerevan is deliberately dragging out the negotiation process and it has a negative impact on the situation in the region.

The Bulgarian diplomat, in turn, noted that his country is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas and emphasized that Bulgaria considers Azerbaijan a friendly country.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, expansion of relations in the military-technical, military-educational spheres, organization of mutual visits, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest were discussed.

