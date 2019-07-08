Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A press conference was held at Baku Convention Center on July 7 on the occasion of the inclusion of Paraty and Ilha Grande: Culture and Biodiversity monument (Brazil) in the UNESCO World Heritage List within the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

During the press conference, Special Secretary for Culture under the ministry of citizenship of Brazil Henrique Pires expressed satisfaction with his current first visit to Azerbaijan. The guest said that he visited Sheki and congratulated on the inclusion of the historic part of the city in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Sadly noting the tragic demise in Brazil of one of the founders of the genre of bossa nova Joao Gilberto, Pires expressed his deep appreciation for honoring the departed musician with a minute of silence in the session.

During the event, Brazilian Ambassador to UNESCO Maria Edileuza said that this is her fourth visit to Baku.

“You have a very beautiful country and hospitable people,” she noted. “I would like to thank Azerbaijan for supporting the inclusion of Brazil’s nomination in the UNESCO World Heritage List. I was very pleased to participate in the session where Sheki is inscribed on the World Heritage List.”

Greeting the guests, Elnur Sultanov, secretary general of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, expressed his gratitude for the kind words addressed to Azerbaijan.

Sultanov noted that there are excellent opportunities for expanding bilateral ties. Having said that both countries closely cooperate within UNESCO, the secretary general congratulated Brazil on the inclusion of the Paraty cultural and biodiversity monument in the World Heritage List.

It was noted that it was also a special day for Azerbaijan, as the Khan’s Palace in Sheki was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Elnur Sultanov thanked the delegation of Brazil for supporting this issue.

The Historic Center of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the regular meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at Baku Congress Center.

Sheki became the third object of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan listed on the World Heritage List, after Icherisheher and Gobustan.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30, with the participation of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva. The session will continue until July 10.

Азербайджан и Бразилия тесно сотрудничают в рамках ЮНЕСКО

БАКУ/Trend/ – В Бакинском конгресс-центре седьмого июля прошла пресс-конференция, по случаю включения памятника культуры и биоразнообразия Парати (Бразилия) в Список всемирного наследия. Это произошл в рамках 43-й сессии Комитета всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО, передает в понедельник Trend.

В ходе пресс-конференции, спецсекретарь министра гражданства Бразилии Энрике Пиресс выразил удовлетворение по поводу своего текущего первого визита в Азербайджан. Гость сообщил, что в рамках визита посетил Шеки, поздравил с внесением исторической части города в Список всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО.

С горечью отметив трагическую кончину в Бразилии одного из основоположников музыкального жанра босса-нова Жуана Жилберту Пирес выразил глубокую признательность за почитания минутой молчания памяти усопшего музыканта участниками сессии.

В ходе мероприятия посол Бразилии в ЮНЕСКО Мария Эдилез заявила, что это ее четвертый визит в БАКУ. ” У вас очень красивая страна и гостеприимный народ. Благодарю Азербайджан за поддержку включения номинации Бразилии в Список всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО. Я очень рада участвовать в сессии, где Шеки внесен в Список всемирного наследия”, – отметила она.

Генеральный секретарь Национальной комиссии Азербайджана по ЮНЕСКО Эльнур Султанов, приветствовав гостей, поблагодарил за добрые слова в адрес Азербайджана. Султанов отметил, что существуют прекрасные возможности для расширения двусторонних связей. Сказав, что обе страны тесно сотрудничают в рамках ЮНЕСКО, Генсек поздравил Бразилию с внесением памятника культуры и биоразнообразия Парати в Список всемирного наследия.

Было отмечено, что сегодня особый день также и для Азербайджана – Ханский дворец в Шеки принят в Список всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО. Эльнур Султанов поблагодарил делегацию Бразилии за поддержку в этом вопросе.

Отметим, что ходе очередного заседания 43-й сессии Комитета всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО в Бакинском конгресс-центре в Список всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО были включены Ханский дворец и Исторический центр Шеки. Напомним, что они стали третьим объектом культурного наследия Азербайджана, включенным в Список Всемирного наследия после Ичеришехер и Гобустана.

30 июня в Центре Гейдара Алиева в Баку состоялась церемония открытия 43-й сессии Комитета Всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО, в которой приняла участие Первый вице-президент Азербайджана, посол доброй воли ЮНЕСКО Мехрибан Алиева.

Сессия продлится до 10 июля.

(Автор: Ильхама Исабалаева. Текст: Турал Гараджаев Редактор: Ровшан Гусейнов)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source