Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan may cooperate with BP in the field of joint production of oil and gas equipment, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks in Baku at the meeting with BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The minister also stressed that the sides may cooperate in the field of alternative sources.

In turn, Jones added that BP is interested in implementing alternative energy projects in Azerbaijan.

