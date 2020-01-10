BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Verification of the data entered into the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS) of Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry in connection with the autumn sowing has begun, Trend reports Jan. 10 referring to the Ministry.

Inspections in the system are carried out in three directions, according to the report.

Verification of documents confirming ownership of the land is carried out on the basis of integration with the electronic systems of the relevant authorities, original documents or a request to these bodies.

This check is mandatory for all farmers who have registered in EKTIS. In four settlements of four districts (Dakkaoba in Zardab district, Samukh in Samukh city, Gagali in Agsu district, and Yenikend in Siyazan district), selected as part of a test project, verification of documents and the satellite imagery of photos of state of arable land has been completed.

In connection with the documents, according to which doubts arose during the monitoring, notifications will be sent to farmers and these sites will be checked again.

Based on satellite imagery, the data entered into the EKTIS by farmers are already being checked.

The final approval of the electronic declaration for subsidies and the amount that will be paid to farmers will be established based on the monitoring results.

Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry noted that farmers are responsible for the authenticity of information entered into the electronic system. For this reason, if there is incorrect information, farmers are advised to contact the State Agrarian Development Centers.

As of Jan. 10, electronic applications for sowing subsidies have been generated in the personal accounts of 173,000 farmers.

Within three days, farmers should verify the authenticity of the information and approve their applications. Applications for which there is no disagreement are automatically sent for monitoring.

