More than 150 ceasefire violations – some 1600 shots in total – by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from September 22 to 28, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides, the Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone, which has already been returned to Azerbaijan.

Later in the week, the frontline troops of the Karabakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

