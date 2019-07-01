Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan harmoniously combines the styles of modern architecture, while preserving historical monuments, Mohamed Athman, a Kenian member of the Save Lamu activist group, said at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

Athman noted that this is his first visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, but not the first participation in the Committee’s session. Athman praised the level of organization of the event and said that important decisions are expected to be made at the session.

He said that Baku uniquely combines ancient culture and historical values ​​in Icheri Sheher with modern architectural structures, such as the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Zaha Hadid project, and therefore it is a model for many world capitals.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List will be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The budget execution report for 2018-2019 has been put on the agenda of the session, and discussions will be held on proposals related to the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021. Hearings of deliberative bodies are also scheduled alongside the process of nominating files for inclusion in the World Heritage List and a discussion on the conservation of listed monuments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source