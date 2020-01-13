BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the “Package of services for compulsory medical insurance”, Trend reports.

Depending on its type, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Package determines the conditions for provision of medical services, the amount of co-financing, as well as the waiting time.

Moreover, medical services (with the exception of emergency medical care) under compulsory medical insurance are provided to insured persons in medical institutions that, in accordance with the law, have concluded an agreement with the State Compulsory Insurance Agency, as well as on the basis of referrals from these institutions.

As a result, insured persons are provided with medical services within the framework of compulsory medical insurance in the presence of a medical referral.

